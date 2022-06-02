Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.96. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

