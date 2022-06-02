Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

SRAX stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

