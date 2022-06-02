Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Shares of ANET traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,539. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $83.42 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $924,674.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,581 shares of company stock worth $72,163,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

