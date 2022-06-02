Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Avnet posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 959,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,870. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

