Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.06. 29,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,822. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

