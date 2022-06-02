Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will report $604.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $619.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.92 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $621.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE CW traded up $2.18 on Monday, hitting $144.40. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,169,290. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

