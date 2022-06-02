Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.86. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,398. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.77. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

