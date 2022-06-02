Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.15 EPS

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.10. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 12,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 353,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $96.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

