Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

SRC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. 1,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,251. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

