Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $745.28 Million

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $745.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.61 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $747.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,660 shares of company stock valued at $31,767,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.57. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

