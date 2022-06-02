Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

5/18/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/13/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $5.00.

5/3/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/27/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 124,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,366. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.