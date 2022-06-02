Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) PT at C$58.62

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.62.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

