Analysts Set Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target at $17.50

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In related news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,342 shares of company stock worth $316,919 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,900,000 after buying an additional 743,359 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,807. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $295.43 million, a P/E ratio of -236.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.