Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) PT at C$15.25

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$10.76. The company had a trading volume of 357,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,367. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.55.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $172,323.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

