Analysts Set Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT at $14.30

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

GBNH stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

