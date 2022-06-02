Analysts Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $30.90

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

LTHM stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,524,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. Livent has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

