Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $50.50

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and have sold 9,015 shares worth $204,043. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,724,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,561. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

