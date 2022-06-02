Analysts Set Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEAV. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $275,239.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

