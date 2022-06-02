Analyzing MaxCyte (MXCT) & Its Competitors

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MaxCyte to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MaxCyte and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 MaxCyte Competitors 105 774 1307 30 2.57

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 46.75%. Given MaxCyte’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxCyte has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MaxCyte and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million -$19.08 million -25.12 MaxCyte Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 13.39

MaxCyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% MaxCyte Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

Summary

MaxCyte peers beat MaxCyte on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

