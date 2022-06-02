Analyzing NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NEXGEL and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $1.55 million 5.61 N/A N/A N/A PetVivo $10,000.00 1,691.08 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -4.22

NEXGEL has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NEXGEL and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

NEXGEL presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.62%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than NEXGEL.

About NEXGEL (Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About PetVivo (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

