Analyzing RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) & Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) and Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get RxSight alerts:

This table compares RxSight and Luxottica Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight -212.04% -251.55% -37.22% Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RxSight and Luxottica Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00 Luxottica Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RxSight currently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.89%. Given RxSight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RxSight and Luxottica Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight $22.59 million 16.90 -$48.69 million ($5.43) -2.56 Luxottica Group $10.34 billion 2.62 $1.17 billion $2.29 24.37

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight. RxSight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luxottica Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Luxottica Group shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luxottica Group beats RxSight on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RxSight (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Luxottica Group (Get Rating)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses. This segment offers its products under proprietary brands, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Arnette, and Vogue Eyewear; and licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, DKNY, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Spectacles, Prada, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph, Starck Eyes, Tiffany & Co, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, and Ferrari. The Retail Distribution segment operates prescription eyewear stores primarily under its retail brands, including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, GMO, David Clulow, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vault, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Ilori Optical, and Optical Shop of Aspen; and licensed brands, such as Sears Optical and Target Optical. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 9,000 stores. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. As of October 1, 2018, Luxottica Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.