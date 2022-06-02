Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up approximately 0.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Angi worth $20,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its holdings in Angi by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Angi by 41.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. 15,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. Angi’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.