AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.01% of AngioDynamics worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

