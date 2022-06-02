Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,239 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $179,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $499.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

