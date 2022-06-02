Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Anthem also updated its FY22 guidance to $28.40 EPS.
Shares of Anthem stock traded down $9.61 on Thursday, reaching $489.58. 9,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,960. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.14.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
