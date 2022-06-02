Anyswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.76 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $97.76 million and $650,870.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00017302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 804.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.37 or 0.92669747 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 667.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00435354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

