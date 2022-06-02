AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (APPC) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $487,483.59 and approximately $94.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 239,805,531 coins and its circulating supply is 239,805,530 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

