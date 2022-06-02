Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,092,967 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of Aptose Biosciences worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,156. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.51. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

