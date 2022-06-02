Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKDA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

RKDA opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

