Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.28. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 329,313 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

