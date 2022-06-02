Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 286,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 437,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

