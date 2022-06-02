Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

