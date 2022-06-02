Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) recently:

6/2/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.20 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/19/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/12/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/5/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/2/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

4/27/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

4/13/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.60 to $13.10. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMBP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $30,114,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $18,162,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares in the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

