Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,400 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 990,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

ACRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 6,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $693.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

