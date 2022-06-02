Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 6,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 252,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

About Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

