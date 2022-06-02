Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $16.97 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.