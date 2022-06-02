Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 242.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $163.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,872. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

