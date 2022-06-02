Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.00.
About Assure (CVE:IOM)
Further Reading
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.