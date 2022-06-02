ASTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One ASTA coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASTA has traded up 100.7% against the dollar. ASTA has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $986,389.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,580.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,569.26 or 0.32075622 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00439205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,875,000,000 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

