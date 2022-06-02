ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the third quarter worth $784,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

