Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.20) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 498 ($6.30).

LON ATYM opened at GBX 385 ($4.87) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £538.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.41.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

