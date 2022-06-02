Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.20) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 498 ($6.30).

LON ATYM opened at GBX 385 ($4.87) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £538.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.41.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

