Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.86

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 11758448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$83,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

