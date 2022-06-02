Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.53. 10,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

