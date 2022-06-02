ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 335,372 shares.The stock last traded at $3.01 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

