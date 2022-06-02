Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Up 14%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

