Audius Trading Down 15.2% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $289.77 million and approximately $45.81 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

