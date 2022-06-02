Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 251.74% and a negative net margin of 77.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

