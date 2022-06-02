Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 610,710 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Get Autohome alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autohome by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 344,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 57,319 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.