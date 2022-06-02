AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

AutoNation stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average is $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,414,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

