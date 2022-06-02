AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,095.33.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $2,038.66. 2,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,952. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,047.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,982.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

